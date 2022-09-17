UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister, Iranian President Discuss Development Of Bilateral Relations

Faizan Hashmi Published September 17, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed on Friday the development of the bilateral relations during a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Friday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi discussed on Friday the development of the bilateral relations during a meeting on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi on Friday.

"Productive first meeting between PM @narendramodi and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. Discussed our wide-ranging bilateral relations and reviewed the progress in the development of Chabahar Port," Bagchi wrote on Twitter.

The two leaders also spoke about a wide range of international and regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, according to the spokesman.

India has been the major investor in the project of Chabahar port, the only deep-sea port in Iran with direct access to the Indian ocean, being of geostrategic importance for the region. In 2016, India and Iran announced that India would invest $500 billion into the development of the port. In recent weeks, Tehran and New Delhi has been negotiating a long-term agreement on for operations at the port.

The SCO summit has wrapped up after two days of talks held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on September 15-16 by the adoption of a joint declaration. The event was attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states and several invited guests.

