Indian Prime Minister May Attend BRICS Summit in August Virtually - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The Indian government is considering the possibility for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the upcoming summit of BRICS leaders in South Africa remotely, Indian newspaper The Economic Times has reported, citing sources.

It is not clear how soon the decision on the format of Modi's participation in the top-level summit can be expected, according to the report.

South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in 2023, will host the 15th summit of leaders from August 22-24. A controversy arose around the event in March, after the International Criminal Court, to which South Africa is party, issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin will attend he BRICS summit via video link.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies ” Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.