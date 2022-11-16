Indian Prime Minister Meets With German Chancellor at G20 - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali to discuss bilateral relations, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

"The leaders discussed the wide range of bilateral cooperation between India and Germany, which entered a new phase with the signing of the Partnership on Green and Sustainable Development by Prime Minister and Chancellor during the IGC (Intergovernmental Consultations)," the statement read.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen bilateral ties in defense, security, trade as well as investments and infrastructure, the ministry said.

Both the Indian and German leaders pledged to enhance their partnership in a number of multilateral forums including the G20 and the United Nations.

Both countries are known to be seeking permanent membership in the UN Security Council.

It was already the third meeting between Scholz and Modi this year. The first one took place in May, as the Indian prime minister paid an official visit to Berlin. Another meeting took place in Germany on the sidelines of the G7 summit in late June, in which India took part as the group's partner country at the invitation of the chancellor.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group starting December 1.