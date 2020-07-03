Indian Prime Minister Modi Arrives in Ladakh for 1st Time After Clash With China - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat arrived on Friday in the Leh District of the Ladakh region for the first time since the escalation of tensions with China, sources told Sputnik.

The prime minister is going to meet injured soldiers at the Leh Hospital, as well as the corps commander and other senior military officials.

The tensions over border disputes between India and China escalated on May 31, when a deadly brawl broke out between soldiers of both sides in the disputed Ladakh region. India said that 20 of its soldiers died in the skirmish, while an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers are believed to have perished.