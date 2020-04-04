Indian Prime Minister Modi Discusses Measures to Combat COVID-19 With US President Trump

India and the US will cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding a telephone call with US President Donald Trump

"Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump.

We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," the Indian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

In recent days, Modi has spoken with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the need for international cooperation to combat the global pandemic, according to statements published by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

On Saturday, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 601 new cases of COVID-19, raising the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 2,902.