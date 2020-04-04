UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Modi Discusses Measures To Combat COVID-19 With US President Trump

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 08:55 PM

Indian Prime Minister Modi Discusses Measures to Combat COVID-19 With US President Trump

India and the US will cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding a telephone call with US President Donald Trump

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) India and the US will cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding a telephone call with US President Donald Trump.

"Had an extensive telephone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump.

We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," the Indian prime minister wrote on Twitter.

In recent days, Modi has spoken with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the need for international cooperation to combat the global pandemic, according to statements published by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

On Saturday, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 601 new cases of COVID-19, raising the overall number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak to 2,902.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi German Trump Angela Merkel Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB not to issue NOCs for Ramadan cricket

20 minutes ago

Ban on catching, selling of ‘badah’ fish lifte ..

26 minutes ago

Significant Number of Russians Observing Self-Isol ..

1 minute ago

Agriculture dept ensuring supply of fruit, vegetab ..

1 minute ago

Iran says virus contagion slows for fourth day

1 minute ago

Liverpool put some non-playing staff on furlough

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.