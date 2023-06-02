Indian Prime Minister Modi Invited to Address Joint Session of US Congress - Letter

UrduPoint.com

US congressional leaders have invited Indian Prime Minister to address a joint session of Congress during his visit to the United States later this month, according to a letter published by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Friday

"On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honor to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Thursday, June 22, 2023," the letter to Modi, dated Thursday, said.

The letter was signed by McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Modi will have the opportunity to share his "vision for India's future" and speak to the global challenges faced jointly by the US and India, the letter said. US lawmakers look forward to continuing cooperation with India to "build a brighter future," the letter said.

Last month, the White House announced that US President Joe Biden will receive Modi for a state visit on June 22. Biden and Modi are expected to discuss Indo-Pacific security, technology partnership, climate change and people-to-people ties, the White House said.

