Indian Prime Minister Modi Invites 11 Governors Of Russian Far East To Visit His Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:33 PM

Indian Prime Minister Modi Invites 11 Governors of Russian Far East to Visit His Country

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited 11 governors of the Russian Far East to pay a visit to his country

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited 11 governors of the Russian Far East to pay a visit to his country.

Meanwhile, an Indian delegation, comprising Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, chief ministers of four Indian states and over 100 businesspersons, paid a visit to Russia's Pacific city of Vladivostok in August.

"To ensure better results of India's participation in the [Eastern] Economic Forum, I would like to invite all the 11 governors of the [Russian] Far East to pay a visit to India," Modi said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

