Indian Prime Minister Modi Praises Cooperation With Brussels After Indian-EU Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised New Delhi's ongoing cooperation with Brussels after taking part in the 15th Indian-EU summit along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel earlier on Wednesday.

"Today's India-EU Summit was an extremely fruitful one. @eucopresident @CharlesMichel, @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen and I interacted on a variety of subjects including the COVID-19 situation, multilateralism, environment, trade, investment, digital economy and more," Modi wrote on Twitter.

During the summit, New Delhi and Brussels agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership with a focus on the further development of trade relations, particularly in the context of the world's economic recovery following the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to a joint statement.

The summit was initially scheduled to take place in March, although it was pushed back and held in an online format due to the ongoing epidemiological crisis.