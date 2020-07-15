UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Modi Praises Cooperation With Brussels After Indian-EU Summit

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:38 PM

Indian Prime Minister Modi Praises Cooperation With Brussels After Indian-EU Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised New Delhi's ongoing cooperation with Brussels after taking part in the 15th Indian-EU summit along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel earlier on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised New Delhi's ongoing cooperation with Brussels after taking part in the 15th Indian-EU summit along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel earlier on Wednesday.

"Today's India-EU Summit was an extremely fruitful one. @eucopresident @CharlesMichel, @EU_Commission President @vonderleyen and I interacted on a variety of subjects including the COVID-19 situation, multilateralism, environment, trade, investment, digital economy and more," Modi wrote on Twitter.

During the summit, New Delhi and Brussels agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership with a focus on the further development of trade relations, particularly in the context of the world's economic recovery following the coronavirus disease pandemic, according to a joint statement.

The summit was initially scheduled to take place in March, although it was pushed back and held in an online format due to the ongoing epidemiological crisis.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World Twitter Narendra Modi Brussels New Delhi March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan kicks off construction work at Diamer-Bha ..

1 hour ago

UAE presented an innovative global model in empowe ..

1 hour ago

OPEC sees improving market conditions, conformity ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s wise leadership is committed to deve ..

2 hours ago

Motorcyclist killed on road in Kasur

27 seconds ago

BBC job cuts add to UK media gloom as virus fallou ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.