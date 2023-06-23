Indian Prime Minister Modi Says African Union Must Be Given Full Membership of G20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the US Congress that he believes the African Union must become a full member of the Group of Twenty (G20) nations to give the Global South a voice in international affairs.

"Giving a voice to the Global South is the way forward. That is why I firmly believe that the African Union (should) be given full membership in the G20," Modi said on Thursday.

The Indian prime minister also said the world must revive multilateralism and multilateral institutions by improving representation and contributing more resources, especially to the United Nations.

"When the world has changed, our (multilateral) institutions too must change or risk getting replaced by a world of rivalries without rules," Modi said.

Modi is in Washington this week on an official state visit to meet with President Joe Biden and US business leaders. Modi's visit started in New York, where he attended the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters. Modi is now in Washington for a meeting with Biden and to address Congress.