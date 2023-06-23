Open Menu

Indian Prime Minister Modi Says African Union Must Be Given Full Membership Of G20

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Indian Prime Minister Modi Says African Union Must Be Given Full Membership of G20

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the US Congress that he believes the African Union must become a full member of the Group of Twenty (G20) nations to give the Global South a voice in international affairs.

"Giving a voice to the Global South is the way forward. That is why I firmly believe that the African Union (should) be given full membership in the G20," Modi said on Thursday.

The Indian prime minister also said the world must revive multilateralism and multilateral institutions by improving representation and contributing more resources, especially to the United Nations.

"When the world has changed, our (multilateral) institutions too must change or risk getting replaced by a world of rivalries without rules," Modi said.

Modi is in Washington this week on an official state visit to meet with President Joe Biden and US business leaders. Modi's visit started in New York, where he attended the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters. Modi is now in Washington for a meeting with Biden and to address Congress.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Business Washington Narendra Modi Visit New York June Congress

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

56 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

5 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

5 hours ago
Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

5 hours ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

5 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

5 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

5 hours ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

5 hours ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World