Open Menu

Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit To France

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 13, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit to France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Paris on Thursday, to start a two-day visit to France, during which he plans to discuss opportunities for further cooperation, the prime minister said on Twitter

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Paris on Thursday, to start a two-day visit to France, during which he plans to discuss opportunities for further cooperation, the prime minister said on Twitter.

"Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programs today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Modi is expected to hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, who had invited the prime minister to France. Also, the head of the Indian government has scheduled meetings with with his French counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, representatives of Parliament and both French and Indian CEOs.

Modi will be attending the Bastille Day parade on Friday as a guest of honor. Indian military contingent will take part in the parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

This visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of strategic partnership between the countries.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defense, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," the Indian prime minister said in a statement on his official website.

Strategic partnership between India and France was signed in 1998. It facilitates countries' cooperation in spheres of mutual interest such as trade, defense, science, technology, and culture.

After his visit to France, Modi is expected to head to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Technology Education Parliament Twitter Nuclear Narendra Modi France Abu Dhabi Visit Paris United Arab Emirates Government

Recent Stories

Surplus budget of District Council Larkana approve ..

Surplus budget of District Council Larkana approved unanimously

2 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in May-9 ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in May-9 vandalism case

2 minutes ago
 ATC issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran ..

ATC issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 13 July 1931 Kashmir martyrs made history of sacri ..

13 July 1931 Kashmir martyrs made history of sacrifices: KC EU Chief

2 minutes ago
 Mashinsky Arrested Thursday, Will Appear in Court ..

Mashinsky Arrested Thursday, Will Appear in Court for Fraud Case - Justice Dept.

2 minutes ago
 Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements on Cooperation in T ..

Iran, Zimbabwe Sign Agreements on Cooperation in Technologies, Agriculture - Rep ..

7 minutes ago
Ukraine's Security Guarantees Should Not Create Se ..

Ukraine's Security Guarantees Should Not Create Security Threats to Other Countr ..

7 minutes ago
 Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Sy ..

Secretary General of Pakistan Hockey Federation Syed Haider Hussain PHF calls on ..

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns case regarding judges recruitment in Sindh

7 minutes ago
 UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain D ..

UN Makes Efforts so West Starts Fulfilling Grain Deal Terms - Putin

7 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zaye ..

Mohammed bin Rashid approves restructuring of Zayed University&#039;s Board of T ..

29 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 67 billion disbursed among 7.4 million be ..

Over Rs. 67 billion disbursed among 7.4 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafa ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World