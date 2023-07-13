Indian Prime Minister Modi Starts 2-Day Visit to France

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Paris on Thursday, to start a two-day visit to France, during which he plans to discuss opportunities for further cooperation, the prime minister said on Twitter.

"Landed in Paris. Looking forward to boosting India-France cooperation during this visit. My various programs today include an interaction with the Indian community later in the evening," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Modi is expected to hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, who had invited the prime minister to France. Also, the head of the Indian government has scheduled meetings with with his French counterpart, Elisabeth Borne, representatives of Parliament and both French and Indian CEOs.

Modi will be attending the Bastille Day parade on Friday as a guest of honor. Indian military contingent will take part in the parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion.

This visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of strategic partnership between the countries.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defense, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues," the Indian prime minister said in a statement on his official website.

Strategic partnership between India and France was signed in 1998. It facilitates countries' cooperation in spheres of mutual interest such as trade, defense, science, technology, and culture.

After his visit to France, Modi is expected to head to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.