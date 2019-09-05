UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister Modi To Meet With Japanese Counterpart At EEF Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet on Thursday with his Japanese counterpart, Shinzo Abe, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

The meeting was announced on Tuesday by Indian Ambassador to Russia Shri D. Bala Venkatesh Varma, who added that Modi would accompany other leaders to the judo championship on the same day.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

