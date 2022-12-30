UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Modi's Mother Dies At Age Of 99

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Indian Prime Minister Modi's Mother Dies at Age of 99

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother has died at the age of 99 at the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday.

"Heeraben Modi passed away on 12/30/2022 at 3:30 a.m (22:00 on Thursday GMT) during the treatment at the U.N.

Mehta Institute of Cardiology," the institute's statement said.

Heeraben Modi celebrated her 99th birthday in June. In the middle of this week, she was hospitalized for examination, and her condition was reportedly stable.

Following reports of her death, many politicians expressed their condolences to Prime Minister Modi and his family.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Died Ahmedabad June Family

Recent Stories

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

11 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for f ..

Sharjah Ruler announces extra monthly grants for federal pensioners

10 hours ago
 Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.