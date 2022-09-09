Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Looks Back on Meeting Queen Elizabeth After Her Death

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled on Thursday meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II during his trips to the United Kingdom, saying he would never forget her warmth and kindness.

"I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018.

I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," he said on social media.

Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral castle aged 96, the royal family said in a statement. The UK's longest-reigning monarch was placed under medical supervision earlier on Thursday after her condition deteriorated.