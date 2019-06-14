UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers To Convene International Summit On Fighting Terrorism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 12:14 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers to Convene International Summit on Fighting Terrorism

India is calling on the global community to convene an international summit on fighting terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) India is calling on the global community to convene an international summit on fighting terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

"I visited Sri Lanka last Sunday. I went to [St.] Anthony's Church and saw the traces of the terror attack that hit this place.

This is just horrible and all the humanitarian forces of our countries should therefore unite in order to fight terrorism. Those states that support and sponsor terrorism should claim responsibility ... India is calling for convening an international summit on countering terrorism," Modi said at the summit of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states, held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

Related Topics

India Attack Prime Minister Sri Lanka Narendra Modi Shanghai Bishkek Sunday Church All

Recent Stories

England make bright start in run chase against Wes ..

1 minute ago

Two held for minting money from simpletons on pret ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Rashid orders for completing projects till ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association hails 20 pc raise in ..

10 minutes ago

Rs 7,300 million allocated for Higher Education

10 minutes ago

'Punjab budget focuses on social protection, HR de ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.