Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers to Convene International Summit on Fighting Terrorism

(@FahadShabbir)

India is calling on the global community to convene an international summit on fighting terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) India is calling on the global community to convene an international summit on fighting terrorism, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

"I visited Sri Lanka last Sunday. I went to [St.] Anthony's Church and saw the traces of the terror attack that hit this place.

This is just horrible and all the humanitarian forces of our countries should therefore unite in order to fight terrorism. Those states that support and sponsor terrorism should claim responsibility ... India is calling for convening an international summit on countering terrorism," Modi said at the summit of the heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation member states, held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.