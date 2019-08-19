Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Pay State Visit to UAE From August 23-24 - Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 23-24, local media reported

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 23-24, local media reported.

According to the UAE state news agency, WAM, Modi will meet with UAE Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss strategic bilateral partnership.

Additionally, Modi is due to receive the Order of Zayed, the UAE's highest civil decoration, which was conferred on her in April in recognition of the prime minister's leadership for boosting India-UAE relations.

Modi's visit comes only days after the UAE openly backed India over its controversial decision to revoke the special status of its Jammu and Kashmir state, escalating tensions with neighboring Pakistan, who also claims land rights to the region.