UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Party Makes Surprise Comeback In India's Richest State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 12:27 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party makes surprise comeback in India's richest state

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party made an unexpected comeback to power Saturday in wealthy Maharashtra state, home to the country's financial capital, after prolonged backroom negotiations saw presidential rule lifted after days of uncertainty

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party made an unexpected comeback to power Saturday in wealthy Maharashtra state, home to the country's financial capital, after prolonged backroom negotiations saw presidential rule lifted after days of uncertainty.

President Ram Nath Kovind imposed direct rule on India's richest state last week after fiercely fought elections last month led to weeks of haggling between parties over forming a government.

The state was previously ruled by Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party and its right-wing regional ally Shiv Sena.

But they failed to agree another power-sharing deal despite results showing the coalition had won a comfortable majority for a second consecutive term.

Shiv Sena quit the partnership, hoping to convince their ideological rivals, the centre-left Indian National Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)to form a government instead.

In the end though the BJP pulled off a major upset by joining hands with a top NCP leader to form a coalition, announcing the deal on Saturday.

"This bolsters the BJP and Modi's image in the state and the country," political commentator Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay told AFP.

"While there were some questions being raised about their loss of dominance following election results, this verdict will cement Modi and BJP's control in the state", he added.

The coalition still needs to prove its majority in the state legislature in a week's time in order to stay in power.

India has been battling an economic slowdown, and the imposition of presidential rule was a setback for Modi and for Mumbai, which is home to business tycoons, the stockmarket and the glitzy Bollywood film industry.

Under India's constitution, New Delhi can take direct control of a state in the absence of a local government and after obtaining consent from the president.

Related Topics

Election India Mumbai Prime Minister Film And Movies Business Bollywood Narendra Modi New Delhi Congress From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Lt Gen (r) Asim Bajwa to be appointed as CPEC Auth ..

11 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 56th BoG meeting

28 minutes ago

Three People Killed Due to Bomb Launched at Police ..

17 minutes ago

With schools shuttered, Haiti children also endure ..

17 minutes ago

Australia v Pakistan first Test scoreboard

17 minutes ago

22 years old and on the brink of death from vaping ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.