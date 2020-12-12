Indian Prime Minister Promises New Benefits to Farmers as Farming Bill Protests Continue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday endorsed the recently-initiated farming reforms, to which farmers themselves have stood in strong opposition, promising that the changes would result in multiple benefits, including new markets and technology.

Indian farmers have been protesting for over two weeks now against three new pieces of legislation which they fear would drive their revenues down by revoking state-assured pricing safeguards vis-a-vis private businesses.

"We had seen walls between the agriculture sector and other areas associated with it - be it agriculture infrastructure, food processing, storage or cold chain. We don't want walls. We want bridges. All walls and obstacles are being removed now. After reforms, farmers will get new markets, options and more benefits of technology. This in turn will bring in more investment," Modi said at an annual conference of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

Regarding the cold storage infrastructure, in particular, Modi said it would be modernized and made more attractive for investors, adding that "farmers will be benefited the most out of it," as quoted in the report.

The legislation intends to give farmers the freedom to set prices for what they produce on their own and trade directly with private businesses without the government's middleman, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee. While shorter supply chains are generally considered a positive thing, the Indian regulator also used to supervise the supply-demand balance. Farmers now fear that a free-fall supply would drive prices down and the annulment of government-assured minimum prices would give private buyers the upper hand to manipulate the prices even more.

Farmers demand that the government withdraw the controversial legislation. The hotbed of protests is in New Delhi, where farmers have flocked to from neighboring regions as well.