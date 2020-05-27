UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Ready To Assist Sri Lanka In Fighting COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:49 PM

Indian Prime Minister Ready to Assist Sri Lanka in Fighting COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in a phone conversation with his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, saying that New Delhi is ready to assist in dealing with the disease if necessary, the country's External Affairs Ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in a phone conversation with his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, saying that New Delhi is ready to assist in dealing with the disease if necessary, the country's External Affairs Ministry said.

"The leaders discussed the health and economic impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the measures being taken in the two countries to counter them. Prime Minister assured H.E. Rajapaksa that India stands ready to extend all possible support to Sri Lanka during this challenging time," the ministry said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 1,319 cases, with the death toll of 10.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Sri Lanka Narendra Modi New Delhi All From

Recent Stories

Trump Administration Says Opposes Bills Limiting G ..

51 seconds ago

WHO Says All Countries Underinvested in Health Sys ..

54 seconds ago

Russian Stock Indices Close Down 0.5-1% Amid Falli ..

56 seconds ago

6 killed, 2 injured in road accident

58 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes ATRC’s board

20 minutes ago

8 chicken sellers arrested, 40 fined in Faisalabad ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.