Indian Prime Minister Ready to Assist Sri Lanka in Fighting COVID-19 - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in a phone conversation with his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, saying that New Delhi is ready to assist in dealing with the disease if necessary, the country's External Affairs Ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in a phone conversation with his counterpart from Sri Lanka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, saying that New Delhi is ready to assist in dealing with the disease if necessary, the country's External Affairs Ministry said.

"The leaders discussed the health and economic impact of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and the measures being taken in the two countries to counter them. Prime Minister assured H.E. Rajapaksa that India stands ready to extend all possible support to Sri Lanka during this challenging time," the ministry said in a statement.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 1,319 cases, with the death toll of 10.