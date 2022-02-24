UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister, Russian President Discuss Ukraine Over Phone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 11:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and urged all sides to return to diplomacy and negotiations, the Indian prime minister's office said.

"President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine. Prime Minister reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue," the office said in a statement.

The long-simmering conflict in Donbas has ignited in recent weeks, as Kiev amassed a large number of troops at the contact line and fired at the breakaway republics, which began an evacuation of civilians to Russian cities. On Monday, Putin recognized the independence of the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics to ensure peace.

On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine following the Donbas republics' request for assistance in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian armed forces.

