Indian Prime Minister Says Got 2nd Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he had received the second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus.

The prime minister got his first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 on March 1, when the second stage of mass vaccination began in India. He reportedly received the Covaxin drug developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited.

"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon," Modi wrote on his Twitter page.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 132.95 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.88 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India has confirmed more than 12.8 million coronavirus cases so far, with over 166,000 fatalities.