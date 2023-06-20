UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Says His Visit To US Will Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Published June 20, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Says His Visit to US Will Strengthen Bilateral Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his first official visit to the United States, which he starts on Tuesday, would strengthen the relations between the two countries.

"I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," the Indian prime minister said in a statement.

India and the US are cooperating in multiple sectors, including science, technology, education, health, defense and security, Modi said, adding that his discussions with US President Joseph Biden and other top-ranking US officials will contribute to consolidation of the cooperation between the two countries, in bilateral format, as well as on multilateral forums.

Modi's visit starts in New York, where the Indian prime minister will attend the celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the UN Headquarters. Later on, he will head to Washington.

