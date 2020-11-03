UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister Says 'Shocked' By Terrorist Attack In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:10 PM

Indian Prime Minister Says 'Shocked' by Terrorist Attack in Vienna

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his shock and sadness in connection to the multiple terrorist attacks that have just taken place in Vienna.

A group of unknown gunmen committed several attacks in the center of the city on Monday with one of the targets being a synagogue. At least four people were killed and up to 17 injured.

According to the law enforcement authorities, one of the attackers was neutralized and at least one is still at large.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the dastardly terror attacks in Vienna. India stands with Austria during this tragic time. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Modi tweeted.

According to the interior minister, the killed gunman was a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has called the incident a terrorist attack.

