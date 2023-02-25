UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Says Ukraine Crisis Must Be Resolved Politically

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Indian Prime Minister Says Ukraine Crisis Must Be Resolved Politically

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the Ukrainian crisis must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and that New Delhi was ready to contribute to any peace process.

"From the time developments in Ukraine started, India has emphasized that the dispute should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process," Modi said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is paying a state visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from February 25-26.

Modi said the Ukraine conflict, much as the COVID-19 pandemic, had an impact on the entire world, with the blow being especially hard for developing countries.

"We have expressed our shared concern on this.

We agree on the fact that these problems can only be resolved through collective efforts. We emphasize this during India's G20 Presidency as well," he said.

The prime minister noted that India and Germany had agreed "that reforms are essential in multilateral institutions so that they better reflect global realities."

"This is clear from our active partnership in the G4 to bring about reforms of the UN Security Council," Modi added.

Germany and India, along with Brazil and Japan, are members of the Group of Four (G4) countries whose scale of development is comparable to that of permanent members of the UN Security Council and which seek permanent membership in the organization.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Narendra Modi German Visit Germany New Delhi Brazil Japan February From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nat ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day

27 minutes ago
 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begi ..

World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi begins Friday at Yas Marina Circui ..

41 minutes ago
 NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

NEPRA Chairman refuses to remove MDI fixed charges

1 hour ago
 Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employ ..

Govt rejects rumors of stopping salaries to employees

1 hour ago
 UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early reco ..

UNDP requests $113.5 million to support early recovery after disaster in Türkiy ..

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Russian Far East

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.