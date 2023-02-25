Indian Prime Minister Says Ukraine Crisis Must Be Resolved Politically

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday that the Ukrainian crisis must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, and that New Delhi was ready to contribute to any peace process.

"From the time developments in Ukraine started, India has emphasized that the dispute should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. India is ready to contribute to any peace process," Modi said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is paying a state visit to New Delhi and Bengaluru from February 25-26.

Modi said the Ukraine conflict, much as the COVID-19 pandemic, had an impact on the entire world, with the blow being especially hard for developing countries.

"We have expressed our shared concern on this.

We agree on the fact that these problems can only be resolved through collective efforts. We emphasize this during India's G20 Presidency as well," he said.

The prime minister noted that India and Germany had agreed "that reforms are essential in multilateral institutions so that they better reflect global realities."

"This is clear from our active partnership in the G4 to bring about reforms of the UN Security Council," Modi added.

Germany and India, along with Brazil and Japan, are members of the Group of Four (G4) countries whose scale of development is comparable to that of permanent members of the UN Security Council and which seek permanent membership in the organization.