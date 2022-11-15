UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Says United Nations Failed To Cope With Modern Global Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Indian Prime Minister Says United Nations Failed to Cope With Modern Global Challenges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Tuesday that multilateral institutions, such as the United Nations, failed to cope with modern global challenges caused by climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.

The prime minister emphasized that climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, hostilities in Ukraine and global problems associated with them, have caused havoc in the world. The whole world is facing a crisis of essentials as global supply chains are in ruins.

"We should also not hesitate to acknowledge that multilateral institutions such as the UN have been unsuccessful on these issues.

And we have all failed to make suitable reforms in them. Therefore, today the world has greater expectations from the G-20, the relevance of our group has become more significant," Modi said at the food and Energy Security session at the G20 summit, according to India's foreign ministry.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16. India will be the next chair of the G20 group from December 1 this year.

