Indian Prime Minister, Senior Officials to Review COVID-19 Situation in Country - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting after 10:00 GMT on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country and aspects related to it, the NDTV broadcaster reported.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discussed the coronavirus situation with senior officials and experts, and stated that the number of cases is steadily growing.

Following the meeting, the Indian government is likely to issue a note to every state, advising them to emphasize masks and social distancing, as well as prevent crowds gathering during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the report said.

The decision came after four cases of a new subvariant of the BA.5 Omicron, BF.7, responsible for the current outbreak in China, were registered in India. The government has already started random testing of visitors from abroad, while infrastructure for quarantine and testing is expected to be reinstated within the following seven days, NDTV said.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. In total, over 44.6 million people have been tested positive for coronavirus in India and 530,680 died.