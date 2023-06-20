UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister Starts Official Visit To United States

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his visit to the United States on Tuesday to discuss bilateral economic, trade and production cooperation, as well as regional and global issues on the agenda.

Modi's US trip will begin in New York, where he will lead International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21.

He will fly to Washington DC on June 22 for a meeting with President Joe Biden and will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner the same evening.

Modi will also address the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional leaders. The following day, the Indian prime minister will attend a luncheon hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Apart from official engagements, Modi is expected to have several meetings with chief executives of leading companies.

