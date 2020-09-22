UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Prime Minister Stresses Need For UN Reform

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 07:50 AM

Indian Prime Minister Stresses Need for UN Reform

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for reforming the United Nations.

A high-level meeting began on Monday at the UN to mark the 75th anniversary of the organization. The event opened the high-level week of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which will run until September 29. For the first time, the leaders' speeches are shown in the video conference mode due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

"We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace and development under the UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India has been a leading contributor.

However... the original mission remains incomplete," Modi said.

He said work still needed to be done in preventing conflict, ensuring development, addressing climate change, reducing inequality and using digital technologies.

"The Declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself. We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated structures without comprehensive reforms. The UN faces a crisis of confidence. For today's interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare," Modi said.

Related Topics

Assembly India Prime Minister World United Nations Narendra Modi September Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

10 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

8 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

8 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.