Indian Prime Minister Tightens COVID-19 Measures - Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2022 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered increased COVID-19 surveillance measures, especially at international airports, and called for audits of medical facilities, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"He (Modi) reiterated that Covid is not over yet and directed officials to strengthen the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at the international airports. Prime Minister stressed the need to ensure that the entire Covid infrastructure at all levels is maintained at a high level of preparedness in terms of equipment, processes and human resources. He advised States to audit Covid specific facilities to ensure operational readiness of Hospital Infrastructure, including Oxygen Cylinders, PSA plants, ventilators and human resources," the office said in a statement.

According to the office, the prime minister also urged citizens to always comply with anti-COVID-19 measures, especially in view of the upcoming holiday season, including wearing masks in crowded public places.

The decision came after four cases of a new subvariant of the BA.5 Omicron, BF.7, responsible for the current outbreak in China, were registered in India. According to the Indian media, the government has already started random testing of visitors from abroad, while infrastructure for quarantine and testing is expected to be reinstated within the following seven days,

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020. In total, over 44.6 million people have tested positive for coronavirus in India and 530,680 died.

