Indian Prime Minister To Address Nation On Lockdown Measures On Tuesday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:31 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. (04:30 GMT) with regards to lockdown measures introduced in the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, media reported on Monday

India's lockdown measures include suspended traffic between states, suspended international and domestic flights and self-isolation for the public. The quarantine was initially scheduled to end on Tuesday. However, the government is expected to order an extension of the self-isolation regime in the worst-hit areas.

According to the NDTV broadcaster, Modi may announce the extension of the self-isolation regime in some areas until April 30 and speak about measures to support the national economy.

Indian Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that after a meeting with chief ministers of the states and territories of India, Modi had decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown on nearly 1.4 billion people. Several states in the country have already decided to extend the lockdown measures until April 30 given the rapid rise in new cases over recent days.

However, concerns emerged that the lockdown might result in grave consequences for the economy, which has already slowed in recent years.

India has confirmed 9,152 COVID-19 cases in the country so far, including 308 fatalities and 856 recoveries.

