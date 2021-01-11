Indian Prime Minister to Discuss Start of Vaccination With Regional Heads on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will hold a video conference with the chief ministers of the country's states to discuss the start of national vaccination planned for mid-January.

On Saturday, the Indian government said that the nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19 would start on January 16, with over 30 million health workers being inoculated at the first stage.

"At 4 PM [10:30 GMT] on Monday 11th January, PM Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states via video conferencing. They will discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination rollout," the prime minister's office said as quoted by the Times of India newspaper.

On January 3, India's health authorities authorized two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, including the Covishield vaccine, developed by UK drugmaker AstraZeneca and Oxford University and produced by Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin, developed by Indian biotechnology firm Bharat Biotech.

India has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world after the United States, with over 10.4 million cases in total and more than 150,900 related deaths.