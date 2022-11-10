UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister To Participate In G20 Summit In Bali - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Indian Prime Minister to Participate in G20 Summit in Bali - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 17th summit of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia next week, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 17th summit of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia next week, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo," the message read.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold meetings with his counterparts and interact with the Indian community in Bali, according to the ministry.

During the closing session of the summit, Widodo is expected to symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Modi, as India will officially assume the group's presidency on December 1.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Indonesia Joko Widodo November December From

Recent Stories

Emirates Group announces record half-year performa ..

Emirates Group announces record half-year performance for 2022-23

8 minutes ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal assures Chinese companies of govt's full support to expedit ..

2 minutes ago
 Hostile States Failed to Destabilize Iran - Irania ..

Hostile States Failed to Destabilize Iran - Iranian President

2 minutes ago
 Opposition Resumes March to Pakistani Capital Afte ..

Opposition Resumes March to Pakistani Capital After Imran Khan Assassination Att ..

5 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 103,700 cusecs water

IRSA releases 103,700 cusecs water

5 minutes ago
 BARD announces endowment fund for MBA students at ..

BARD announces endowment fund for MBA students at IBA

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.