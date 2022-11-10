Indian Prime Minister to Participate in G20 Summit in Bali - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the 17th summit of the G20 in Bali, Indonesia next week, the country's foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo," the message read.

On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold meetings with his counterparts and interact with the Indian community in Bali, according to the ministry.

During the closing session of the summit, Widodo is expected to symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Modi, as India will officially assume the group's presidency on December 1.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding over the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16. Earlier on Thursday, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the summit, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.