Indian Prime Minister to Skip Annual Holi Festival Amid Coronavirus Fears

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would not be participating in the annual Holi festival, in light of emerging reports on the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country.

Holi, the festival of spring, colors and love, is a traditional ancient Hindu festival originating from India and widely celebrated in Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries with large Indian communities. This year, Holi is will be celebrated on Monday and Tuesday.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the Indian Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 28. India reported two new cases on Monday one in Delhi and the other in Telangana. To date, three infected people have recovered.