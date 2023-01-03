Indian Prime Minister, UK King Discuss Energy Transition, G20 Presidency- Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK King Charles III discussed a number of issues, including climate action, energy transition and India's priorities in the G20 Presidency during a prone conversation on Tuesday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"A number of subjects of mutual interest were discussed during the call, including Climate Action, conservation of biodiversity, innovative solutions for financing energy-transition, etc.," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry noted that Modi expressed his appreciation for King Charles III's interest and advocacy on these issues.

"Prime Minister briefed His Majesty on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods," the press release read, adding that the leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and ways to strengthen its functioning.

This was the first conversation between Modi and King Charles III, after the latter assumed office.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold it until November 30, 2023, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place over the next year. The main event during the Indian presidency, the G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10, 2023.