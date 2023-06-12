Indian Prime Minister Urges G20 Nations to Increase Investment in Sustainable Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged G20 countries on Monday to invest more in the sustainable development goals (SDGs) to assist developing countries in overcoming the consequences of global crises.

"I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let sustainable development goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind. It is an imperative for this group to send a strong message to the world that we have an action plan to achieve this. Excellences, our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable. We should increase investment in fulfilling SDGs and find solutions to address the debt risks faced by many countries," Modi said in an address to the G20 development ministers' meeting in the Indian city of Varanasi.

He also called on the G20 ministers to study the experience of New Delhi, which has turned over 100 underdeveloped regions into drivers for economic growth. Besides, Modi stressed the importance of digitalization and democratization of technologies.

"In India, digitalization has brought about a revolutionary change. Technology is being used as a tool to empower people, make data accessible, and ensure inclusivity. India is willing to share its experience with partner countries," he said.

Moreover, the Indian leader called for the development of "high-level principles on life" as a means to promote the environmental protection and climate action. He also advocated the adoption of an action plan on gender equality and women opportunities.

The SDGs represent a 17-point plan developed by the UN General Assembly in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

India assumed the presidency of the G20 in December and will hold it until November 30, with around 200 meetings of the group at different levels expected to take place throughout 2023. The main event during the Indian presidency, the top-level G20 summit, is scheduled to take place in New Delhi from September 9-10.