Indian Prime Minister Wishes Russia's Mishustin Swift Recovery From Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:50 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished a speedy and complete recovery from the coronavirus to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"My best wishes to Russian PM Mishustin for early recovery and good health. We stand with our close friend Russia in efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic," Modi tweeted.

The statement was also released in Russian.

On Thursday, 54-year-old Mishustin said he had tested positive for the virus and was self-isolating. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov has been appointed as his temporary replacement.

During a video conference with President Vladimir Putin, Mishustin said he would remain in touch with the government as it continues to coordinate coronavirus response. The cabinet will stick to the working schedule. It plans to meet on May 7.

