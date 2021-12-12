UrduPoint.com

Indian Prime Minister's Twitter Compromised Briefly, Tweet On Bitcoin Deleted

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 05:00 AM

Indian Prime Minister's Twitter Compromised Briefly, Tweet on Bitcoin Deleted

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hacked in the early hours of Sunday.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured," a statement, released on Modi's official Twitter page, says.

Modi asked that any tweet shared during the period that the account was compromised must be ignored.

Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared on Modi's personal page saying that India was adopting Bitcoin as legal tender.

"India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," the tweet, which has since been deleted, said.

Last year, Modi's Twitter was hacked and posts appeared asking his followers to make cryptocurrency donations.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Twitter Narendra Modi Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Sunday All Government

