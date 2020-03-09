UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister's Visit To Bangladesh Deferred Due To Coronavirus Threat - New Delhi

The visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh has been postponed due to cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) detected in that country, the Indian foreign ministry's spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, said on Monday

"Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh next week at the invitation of HE Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being deferred. While expressing understanding of the circumstances that necessitates this deferment, India is ready to work with Bangladesh, as partners, to combat the spread of this disease in our shared neighbourhood," Kumar said.

Modi was initially invited to celebrate the centenary of the birth of the "Father of Bangladesh," Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, but the Bangladeshi government notified India that the event was postponed, the spokesman said.

The number of people who contracted the COVID-19 viral disease globally has topped 110,000. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December. Bangladesh confirmed its first three cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday.

