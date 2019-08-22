MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi to arrive in Paris for a two-day visit on Thursday.

Modi will hold bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

The Indian leader will also address the Indian community in Paris and inaugurate the memorial for the Indian victims of the Air India crashes on Mont Blanc mountain in 1950 and 1966 in the village of Nid D'Aigle.

The official visit will happen before the G7 summit that will take place in the French city of Biarritz from August 24-26.