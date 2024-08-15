Indian Protests Over Doctor's Murder Grow As Women Demand Justice
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Kolkata, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Thousands took to the streets of Kolkata early Thursday to condemn the rape and murder of a local doctor, demanding justice for the victim and an end to the chronic issue of violence against women in Indian society.
The discovery of the 31-year-old's brutalised body last week at a state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding swift punishment for those who commit "monstrous" deeds against women.
Large crowds marched through the streets of Kolkata in West Bengal to condemn the killing, with a candlelight rally at midnight coinciding with the start of India's independence day celebrations on Thursday.
The protesters in Kolkata, who marched under the slogan "reclaim the night", called for a wider tackling of violence against women and held up handwritten signs demanding action.
"We want justice," read one sign at the rally. "Hang the rapist, save the women," read another.
"The atrocities against women do not stop," midnight marcher Monalisa Guha told Kolkata's The Telegraph newspaper.
"We face harassment almost on a daily basis," another marcher, Sangeeta Halder, told the daily. "But not stepping out because of fear is not the solution."
