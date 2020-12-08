UrduPoint.com
Indian, Qatari Leaders Discuss Cooperation In Investment, Energy Security - New Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Indian, Qatari Leaders Discuss Cooperation in Investment, Energy Security - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed bilateral cooperation in investment and energy security and recent developments in these areas in a phone call, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard. They decided to create a special Task-Force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry also said that the sides agreed to maintain regular contacts and expressed readiness to meet in person as soon as the public health situation allows.

