Indian, Qatari Leaders Discuss Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's leader Emir Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact during a phone call, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar. The two leaders discussed the ongoing developments related to the COVID-19 global pandemic and its social and economic impact," the ministry said.

The two leaders exchanged opinions about the measures taken in their countries to contain the COVID-19 spread.

Modi also told the Qatari leader about the outcome of the G20 virtual summit earlier in the day.

"Both leaders expressed hope that the efforts and the measures being taken to stop the spread of the disease by all affected countries, would yield early and positive results. They emphasised the importance of international solidarity and information-sharing in fighting the pandemic," the ministry said.

As of Thursday, the Indian Health Ministry has confirmed 649 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, with 13 deaths. Qatar has registered 537 cases of the disease as of Wednesday, mostly among migrant workers.

