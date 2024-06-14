Indian Relatives Grieve As Bodies Of 45 Kuwait Fire Victims Return
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kochi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Grieving families kept a solemn vigil in the terminal of an Indian airport on Friday as the bodies of dozens of migrant workers killed in a Kuwait building fire returned home.
Wednesday's dawn blaze quickly engulfed a housing block home to foreign labourers servicing the oil-rich gulf state's economy.
Fifty people died in the resulting inferno, 45 of them Indians, with dozens more hospitalised and anguished relatives back home frantically chasing news of whether their loved ones had perished.
"We held on to hope till the last minute that maybe he got out, maybe he's in the hospital," Anu Aby, the neighbour of 31-year-old victim Cibin Abraham, told AFP.
Aby said Abraham had been due to return to his home in Kerala state in August for his child's first birthday.
Abraham had been on the phone to his wife just an hour before the fire began, he said.
Others sat in a waiting area at Kochi airport in India's south, wiping away tears as the Indian Air Force plane carrying the remains of their relatives touched down.
"It is an unending loss for the families of the deceased," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters at the airport.
"Measures need to be taken to prevent a recurrence of such an incident and it is hoped that the Kuwaiti government will take the requisite action."
Most of Kuwait's population of more than four million is made up of foreigners.
Many of them are from South and Southeast Asia working in construction and service industries and live in overcrowded housing blocks such as the one that went up in flames on Wednesday.
Rights groups say that migrant workers in Kuwait are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation because of the "kafala" sponsorship system, which ties their visas to their employers.
Human trafficking, low wages, poor conditions and physical and sexual abuse are all risks for foreign workers.
The Philippines halted the deployment of new domestic workers to Kuwait last year after the body of a Filipino housemaid was found in the desert.
