Indian Removal Act Deprives US Of Moral Right To Teach Other Nations - Russian Embassy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 02:40 AM

Indian Removal Act Deprives US of Moral Right to Teach Other Nations - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The Indian Removal Act deprives the US State Department of any moral right to lecture other countries, the Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement.

"Today marks the 190th anniversary of the signing of the Indian Removal Act by President Andrew Jackson," the statement said on Thursday. "It is one of the many tragic and tearful dates in the history of the United States, which deprives the U.S. Department of State of the moral right to teach other nations, to make claims referring to the dramatic events of the past."

The Indian Removal Act was passed by US Congress and signed into law by Jackson on May 28, 1830.

The law authorized the president to grant unsettled lands west of the Mississippi River in exchange for Indian ancestral lands within existing state borders.

While some populations supported it and moved peacefully, a lot of tribes opposed and resisted the relocation policy. The Cherokees worked together to stop the relocations but failed and during the fall and winter of 1838 and 1839, they were forcibly moved west by the government.

About 4,000 Cherokees died during this forced march, which is now known as the "Trail of Tears."

