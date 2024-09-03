Open Menu

Indian Rescue Helicopter Crashes Into Sea, Three Crew Members Missing

Published September 03, 2024

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Three members of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) are missing after a rescue helicopter made an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was launched late Monday to evacuate an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela off the Porbandar coast in western Gujarat state, the ICG said in the statement.

“The helicopter had to make an emergency hard landing and ditched into the sea,” the statement said, adding that one crew member was recovered, while the search for the remaining three continues.

The Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft for rescue efforts, it added.

