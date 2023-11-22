Open Menu

Indian Rescuers Drill In Two Directions For 41 Trapped Men

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Indian rescue teams cleared rubble with excavators and dug tunnels Wednesday to clear a path for long metal tubes -- the hoped-for escape route for dozens of workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 11 days.

Teams are drilling in two directions in a bid to dig a rescue shaft nearly half a kilometre (over a quarter of a mile) long to reach the 41 increasingly desperate men.

Excavators have been removing tonnes of earth, concrete and rubble from the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since November 12, when a portion of the tunnel collapsed.

But rescue efforts have been slow, complicated by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines, with the air force having to twice airlift in new kit.

An AFP journalist at the site on Wednesday said the site was busy with excavators and heavy trucks that were bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel.

The tubes are designed to create a safe exit route as drilling through the debris pushes forward horizontally towards the men.

Related Topics

India Road Man SITE November From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Municipal staff protest against non-payment of sal ..

Municipal staff protest against non-payment of salaries

12 hours ago
 US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

US 'strongly condemns' N. Korean space launch

12 hours ago
 Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since No ..

Nearly 375,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since Nov 1: UN

12 hours ago
 Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on I ..

Xi calls for 'international peace conference' on Israel-Hamas conflict

12 hours ago
25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people re ..

25 undocumented foreigners among 228,785 people repatriated through Torkham bord ..

12 hours ago
 Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to a ..

Jamal Shah reiterates to launch Virsa Channel to air dramas in local languages

12 hours ago
 Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment dr ..

Stampede kills 37 during Congo army recruitment drive

12 hours ago
 IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with f ..

IED blast martyr Sepoy Shahzeb laid to rest with full military honour

12 hours ago
 UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president ..

UK rolls out red carpet for South Korean president's state visit

12 hours ago
 American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for N ..

American-Pakistani tycoon donates $9 million for NUST scholarships

12 hours ago

More Stories From World