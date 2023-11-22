Indian rescuers drill in two directions for 41 trapped men

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Indian rescue teams cleared rubble with excavators and dug tunnels Wednesday to clear a path for long metal tubes -- the hoped-for escape route for dozens of workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for 11 days.

Teams are drilling in two directions in a bid to dig a rescue shaft nearly half a kilometre (over a quarter of a mile) long to reach the 41 increasingly desperate men.

Excavators have been removing tonnes of earth, concrete and rubble from the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand since November 12, when a portion of the tunnel collapsed.

But rescue efforts have been slow, complicated by falling debris as well as repeated breakdowns of crucial heavy-drilling machines, with the air force having to twice airlift in new kit.

An AFP journalist at the site on Wednesday said the site was busy with excavators and heavy trucks that were bringing in tubes the width of a man to the entrance of the tunnel.

The tubes are designed to create a safe exit route as drilling through the debris pushes forward horizontally towards the men.