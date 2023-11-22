Open Menu

Indian Rescuers In Final Stretch To Free 41 Trapped Workers

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Indian rescuers in final stretch to free 41 trapped workers

Indian rescuers have drilled three-quarters of the way through debris towards 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for the past 11 days, officials said Wednesday, raising hopes of a breakthrough with diggers in the final stretch

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Indian rescuers have drilled three-quarters of the way through debris towards 41 workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for the past 11 days, officials said Wednesday, raising hopes of a breakthrough with diggers in the final stretch.

Engineers are working to drive a steel pipe through at least 57 metres (187 feet) of the tonnes of earth, concrete and rubble that has divided the trapped men from freedom since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the northern Himalayan state of Uttarakhand collapsed 11 days ago.

Looking into the Silkyara tunnel entrance on Wednesday, an AFP journalist could see sparks flying as workers welded metal tube sections together, with the site busy as excavators and heavy trucks brought in equipment.

Ambulances were on standby near the entrance, ready in the hope that the trapped men could soon be freed.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the work was on a "war footing" as he arrived at the site on Wednesday evening.

Related Topics

India Chief Minister Road SITE From

Recent Stories

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior ..

PTI appoints Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat as senior vice president

17 minutes ago
 7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo ..

7th Pakistan Industrial Expo-2023 to open at Expo Centre on 25th

13 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar empha ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasises public awareness on soci ..

14 minutes ago
 Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry i ..

Court seeks trial challan against Fawad Chaudhry in fraud case

14 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

18 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in ..

Chairman HEC conferred 'World Excellence Award in Higher Education'

24 minutes ago
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cas ..

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar in May-9 cases

24 minutes ago
 SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

SCCI & BNB Women University signs MoU

22 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

22 minutes ago
 Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2 ..

Virtual University gets ICDE Prize of Excellence 2023

24 minutes ago
 "National Song" competition held at Federal Board

"National Song" competition held at Federal Board

24 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illeg ..

DIG Sukkur suspends 22 policemen involved in illegal activities

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World