Indian rescuers on verge of bringing 41 trapped in tunnel out

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Indian rescuers were on the verge Tuesday of bringing out 41 men trapped in a collapsed road tunnel after laying the final section of pipe in the culmination of a marathon 17-day operation.

Ambulances moved towards the mouth of the tunnel entrance, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand collapsed.

"The work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed," chief minister of Uttarakhand state Pushkar Singh Dhami said, adding they would be brought out of the tunnel "soon".

Rescue teams were seen in photos on social media smiling and flashing victory signs as the drilling ended through the tonnes of earth, concrete and rubble that had been blocking the workers' escape.

Stretchers have been specially fitted with wheels to pull the exhausted men out through 57 metres (187 feet) of steel pipe.

"We are thankful to God and the rescuers who worked hard to save them," Naiyer Ahmad told AFP, whose younger brother Sabah Ahmad is among the trapped workers, and who has been camping at the site for over two weeks.

Sudhansu Shah, who has also been camping out since shortly after the November 12 tunnel collapse waiting for his younger brother Sonu Shah, said relatives had started to celebrate.

"We are really hopeful and happy," he said.

- 'Effort and sacrifice' -

Dhami praised the "prayers of tens of millions of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation".

The health of the workers was "fine", but a team of medics in a field hospital were ready on site as soon as they were brought out, he added.

Previous hopes of reaching the men have been dashed by falling debris and the breakdown of multiple drilling machines, and the government has warned repeatedly of the "challenging Himalayan terrain".

After repeated setbacks in the operation, military engineers and skilled miners dug the final section by hand using a so-called "rat-hole" technique, a three-person team working at the rock face inside a metal pipe, just wide enough for someone to squeeze through.