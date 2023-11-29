Indian rescuers on verge of freeing 41 trapped in tunnel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Silkyara Tunnel, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Indian rescuers were on the verge Tuesday of bringing out 41 men trapped for 17 days behind tonnes of earth inside a Himalayan road tunnel after a marathon engineering operation to free them.

Ambulances moved towards the mouth of the tunnel entrance, preparing to receive the men who have been trapped since a portion of the under-construction tunnel in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand collapsed on November 12.

Rescue teams were seen in photos on social media smiling and flashing victory signs, while bundles of orange marigold garlands were carried into the tunnel ready in welcome.

"The work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed," chief minister of Uttarakhand state Pushkar Singh Dhami said, adding they would be brought out of the tunnel "soon".

Syed Ata Hasnain, a senior rescue official and retired general, told reporters a final section of earth still remained to be cleared, but said there "should be a breakthrough anytime", adding that the "sounds of digging" could be heard by the trapped workers.

Stretchers have been specially fitted with wheels to pull the exhausted men out through 57 metres (187 feet) of steel pipe. Rescue officials warning that once the first worker is brought out, it could still take several hours for all to escape.

- 'Thankful to God' -

As night fell and the waiting continued for the first man to emerge out of the tunnel, relatives outside began celebrating.

"We are thankful to God and the rescuers who worked hard to save them," Naiyer Ahmad told AFP, whose younger brother Sabah Ahmad is among the trapped workers, and who has been camping at the site for over two weeks.

Sudhansu Shah, who has also been camping out since shortly after the November 12 tunnel collapse waiting for his younger brother Sonu Shah, said relatives were relieved.

"We are really hopeful and happy," he said.

Dhami praised the "prayers of tens of millions of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation".

The health of the workers was "fine", but a team of medics in a field hospital were ready on site as soon as they were brought out, he added.

Previous hopes of reaching the men were dashed by falling debris and the breakdown of multiple drilling machines, and the government has warned multiple times of the "challenging Himalayan terrain".