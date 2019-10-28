UrduPoint.com
Indian Rescuers Struggle To Save Toddler Stuck In 26-metre Well

Mon 28th October 2019 | 02:46 PM

Scores of workers were racing against time Monday to try to rescue a two-year-old boy trapped for more than 72 hours down a 26-metre (85-feet) well in south India, officials said

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Scores of workers were racing against time Monday to try to rescue a two-year-old boy trapped for more than 72 hours down a 26-metre (85-feet) well in south India, officials said.

The boy fell into the 30-centimetre (one-foot) diameter pipe on Friday afternoon while playing near his home in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu state.

A thermal camera was briefly used to monitor the child's body temperature while oxygen was supplied through a pipe.

The toddler, Sujith Wilson, was unconscious but breathing until Sunday morning, but rescuers have been unable to check his condition since then.

Authorities said the child was initially wedged at around nine metres (30 feet) before slipping to the bottom in an upright standing position.

"It's a race against time," said Jawaharlal Nehru, a senior district officer at the site.

Workers used an oil drill to dig a hole parallel to the well onSunday, but the rig broke down at around ten metres (33 feet) becauseof the rocky ground.

