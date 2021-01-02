UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Researchers Successfully Isolate UK Strain Of Coronavirus - Research Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 09:55 PM

Indian Researchers Successfully Isolate UK Strain of Coronavirus - Research Council

Biomedical researchers in India became the first to successfully isolate the UK strain of the coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Biomedical researchers in India became the first to successfully isolate the UK strain of the coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said Saturday.

"The UK-variant of the virus, with all the signature changes, is now successfully isolated and cultured at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) from the clinical specimen from UK-returnees," the ICMR said on Twitter, adding that no other country has reported the achievement.

The council added that its scientists used the Vero cell lineage as hosts to isolate the virus.

The culture will help researchers study the new variant more closely.

The UK variant of the coronavirus was first detected in Kent, England in September. In November, authorities announced that the mutations increased ease of transmission and may be driving the new wave of infections.

The announcement spurred many countries to suspend air travel with the UK while some countries later began detecting that the strain was already within their borders.

Related Topics

India Twitter United Kingdom May September November All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK Registers Record Increase of Nearly 58,000 COVI ..

4 minutes ago

Iran's Zarif Says Israel Plotting Attacks Against ..

7 minutes ago

Bitcoin Hits New Record $32,000 After Rallying 10%

7 minutes ago

India Authorizes Emergency Use of 2nd COVID-19 Vac ..

7 minutes ago

Group of Russians Head Home After Release From Cap ..

7 minutes ago

Son bags 100th Spurs goal as Leeds crumble

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.